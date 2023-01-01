$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab SLE
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC Sierra
207,000kms
Good driving truck
Needs body work (rear wheel wells rockers and cap corners)
Fold up tonneau cover
Car fax back in 2014 of $3800
Selling as traded
Can finance (48 months OAC*)
