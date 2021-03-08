Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

114,213 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Clean Car Fax! Financing Available Starting @4.99

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Clean Car Fax! Financing Available Starting @4.99

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6650606
  • VIN: 3GTP1TEHXEG304936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,213 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 No Accidents! Clean Car Fax!

RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 3.5" Monochromatic Display Driver Info Centre, 6 Audio Speakers, Air Conditioning, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Black Manual Folding Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Electronic Stability Control, Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Jet Black Steering Wheel & Column, LED Cargo Box Lighting, Manual Tilt Wheel w/Theft-Deterrent Locking Feature, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Radio: AM/FM Stereo, Remote Keyless Entry w/2 Transmitters, Sierra Appearance Package, Sierra Convenience Package, Solar-Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed control, Trailering Package, Wheels: 17" x 8" Stainless Steel Clad and much much more!

Front Push Bar With Light Bars!

Financing Available! Starting @ 4.99!

Massage Now For More Info!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

