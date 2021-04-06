Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab! Financing!

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Crew Cab! Financing!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6901578
  VIN: 3GTU2UEC0EG251688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 * SLE Crew Cab 4x4 Z71 * REMOTE START

DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL * BACKUP CAMERA * Bluetooth, USB, iPod Hookup, XM Satellite Radio Ready, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Colour Touchscreen, 18 Aluminum Wheels, EZ Lift& Lower Tailgate, Power Driver's Seat, Trailer Brake Controller, Assist Steps, and much more!

5.3L V8 Engine feature this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab SLE Z71 4x4.

New MVI! 

Financing Available!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

