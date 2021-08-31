Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

174,200 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

NEW MVI / CLEAN TRUCK / 4WD ON THE FLOOR

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

174,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7842381
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEHOEG161818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 174,200 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN 2014 GMC SIERRA

Fresh MVI! 

4.3LV6, Full Crew Cab, 4x4, 285hp and 305ft-lbs of Torque, these new V6 have the same HP as the old 4.8LV8's.

Tow Package, 7200lb Towing Capacity, 6 Passenger, Rear Window Defroster, Touch Screen, Bluetooth and more.

Financing For Everyone!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

