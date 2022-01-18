2014 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8140156

8140156 VIN: 1GTV2UEHXEZ208721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

