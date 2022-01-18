Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

113,000 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

SLE / CLEAN CAR FAX / LOW KMS

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8140156
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEHXEZ208721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Silver 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel

CLEAN CAR FAX

SUPER CLEAN TRUCK! 

ONE SMALL DENT IN THE REAR BUMPER OTHER THEN THAT THIS TRUCK LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!

MESSAGE TODAY!

FINANCING FOR EVERYONE!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

