$24,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE / CLEAN CAR FAX / LOW KMS
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8140156
- VIN: 1GTV2UEHXEZ208721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Silver 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel
CLEAN CAR FAX
SUPER CLEAN TRUCK!
ONE SMALL DENT IN THE REAR BUMPER OTHER THEN THAT THIS TRUCK LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!
MESSAGE TODAY!
FINANCING FOR EVERYONE!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto World Truro
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.