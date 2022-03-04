Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

104,685 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576057
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC0EZ291364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,685 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC SIERRA 4X4

BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Split Bench Seat

