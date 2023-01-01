Menu
2014 Harley Davidson Street Glide

900 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Special FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10029675
  • VIN: 5HD1KRMA1EB604567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW,! Only 900 kms!!! financing available! This bike has an awesome numbered paint set from Harley Davidson> Paint set is #9 out if 150. Screaming Eagle exhaust, blacked out LED tailight, blacked out LED blinker kit, big screen stereo with navigation, chrome mirrors, cruise control, Will G gas tank cover, Willy G timing cover, Willy G axel covers, Willy G foot brake and shifter levers, color match painted inner faring. This bike has well over $10,000 in extras!

Year

2014

Make

Harley Davidson

Model

Street Glide Special

Mileage

900 km

Engine

103 ci

Color

Burgundy and Grey

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

air cooled

