902-899-2384
2014 Harley Davidson Street Glide
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$26,900
- Listing ID: 10029675
- VIN: 5HD1KRMA1EB604567
- Exterior Colour Burgandy
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 900 KM
LIKE NEW,! Only 900 kms!!! financing available! This bike has an awesome numbered paint set from Harley Davidson> Paint set is #9 out if 150. Screaming Eagle exhaust, blacked out LED tailight, blacked out LED blinker kit, big screen stereo with navigation, chrome mirrors, cruise control, Will G gas tank cover, Willy G timing cover, Willy G axel covers, Willy G foot brake and shifter levers, color match painted inner faring. This bike has well over $10,000 in extras!
$26,900
Year
2014
Make
Harley Davidson
Model
Street Glide Special
Mileage
900 km
Engine
103 ci
Color
Burgundy and Grey
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
air cooled
