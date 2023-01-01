$16,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Civic
Si Coupe 6-Speed MT
2014 Honda Civic
Si Coupe 6-Speed MT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
198,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2hgfg4a57eh100995
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 1792
- Mileage 198,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2014 Honda Civic Si Coupe 6-Speed MT 198,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4WD 3rd row seating 132,000 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited 38,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2014 Honda Civic