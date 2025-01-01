Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

85,000 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / ICE COLD A/C / LOW KMS

12635856

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GL / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / ICE COLD A/C / LOW KMS

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,000KM
VIN 5npdh4ae8eh527578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-527578
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2014 Hyundai Elantra