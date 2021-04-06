Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

99,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

North Clean Car Fax! Looks and Drives Like New!

North Clean Car Fax! Looks and Drives Like New!

Location

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896382
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB8ED506301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Compass North 4x4 Leather Heated Seats! Clean Car Fax!

This Jeep Compass Looks and Drives Like Its Brand New!

New MVI!

Roomy yet easy to maneuver, its low maintenance 6-speed automatic transmission and its trusty 2.4L I-4 cylinder engine have lots of soul for a discount price. It has the following options: remote entry, leather seats, heated mirrors, air conditioning, cruise control, and 17 wheel!

Financing Available! Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Financing , where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

