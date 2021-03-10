2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$19,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 8 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6703220

6703220 Stock #: 801

801 VIN: 1C4RJFBG1EC188485

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,867 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

