Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

151,867 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4WD W/ New Brakes & Tires!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited 4WD W/ New Brakes & Tires!!

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 6703220
  2. 6703220
  3. 6703220
  4. 6703220
  5. 6703220
  6. 6703220
  7. 6703220
  8. 6703220
  9. 6703220
  10. 6703220
  11. 6703220
  12. 6703220
  13. 6703220
  14. 6703220
  15. 6703220
  16. 6703220
  17. 6703220
  18. 6703220
  19. 6703220
  20. 6703220
  21. 6703220
  22. 6703220
  23. 6703220
  24. 6703220
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,867KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6703220
  • Stock #: 801
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG1EC188485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 801
  • Mileage 151,867 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, 4x4, Loaded with options including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, Back up Camera,  Sunroof, Air, Cruise, Aux, USB, Bluetooth Calling & Audio, All Power options, Memory Seats, Power liftgate, Eco mode, Traction control, Park assist, 5 Driving modes (Sand, Mud, Snow, Rock, Auto), Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Good Shape overall, New Tires & Brakes, 152,000 kms, $19,900

This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 86,169 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma T...
 98,554 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte LX 6M
 37,608 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory