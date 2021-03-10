+ taxes & licensing
902-843-3313
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, 4x4, Loaded with options including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering wheel, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Air, Cruise, Aux, USB, Bluetooth Calling & Audio, All Power options, Memory Seats, Power liftgate, Eco mode, Traction control, Park assist, 5 Driving modes (Sand, Mud, Snow, Rock, Auto), Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Good Shape overall, New Tires & Brakes, 152,000 kms, $19,900
This Truck comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3