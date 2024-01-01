$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4BJWEG5EL244327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2164
- Mileage 196,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer GT 5M 107,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i Premium CVT / BRAND NEW TIRES / TOURING MODEL / SYMMETRICAL AWD SYSTEM 89,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS & WHEEL 62,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2014 Jeep Wrangler