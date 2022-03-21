$26,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
96,524KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8664727
- Stock #: 1217
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG8EL212361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 96,524 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3