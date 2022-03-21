2014 Jeep Wrangler

$26,900 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 5 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8664727

8664727 Stock #: 1217

1217 VIN: 1C4AJWAG8EL212361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 96,524 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.