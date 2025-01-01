$13,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Kawasaki Teryx
4 EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1,900 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, 4 seater, roof, full front windshield with removable top 1/2, rear window, doors, LED roof light bar, side mirrors, FOXX gas shocks, front bumper, winch, mag alloy wheels with like new rubber, winch fair lead, in & out 4 wheel drive, diff lock. This bike is in super clean condition with low miles!!!!
$13,900
Year 2014
Make Kawasaki
Model Teryx 4 800 EPS
Mileage 1900 mi
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Orange and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
902-899-2384