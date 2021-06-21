+ taxes & licensing
You'll want to come take a look at this beautiful 2014 Kia Optima SX T-GDI 2.0L Turbo! This car only has 95,000 kms on it, and comes loaded with every option you could think of, and more! Starting With Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Front and Rear Air Conditioning, Heated and Cooling Seats, Double Sunroof, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather and Memory Seats, All Power Options (Including Trunk & Gas cap), Push To Start, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Paddle Shifters, Sport Mode, Eco Mode, Fog Lights, Infinity Sound System, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, and a USB Port.
This car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!
