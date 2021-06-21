Menu
2014 Kia Optima

94,697 KM

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2014 Kia Optima

2014 Kia Optima

SX T-GDI

2014 Kia Optima

SX T-GDI

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,697KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7525557
  Stock #: 947
  VIN: KNAGR4A67E5515759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 947
  • Mileage 94,697 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll want to come take a look at this beautiful 2014 Kia Optima SX T-GDI 2.0L Turbo! This car only has 95,000 kms on it, and comes loaded with every option you could think of, and more! Starting With Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Front and Rear Air Conditioning, Heated and Cooling Seats, Double Sunroof, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather and Memory Seats, All Power Options (Including Trunk & Gas cap), Push To Start, Touch Screen Display, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Paddle Shifters, Sport Mode, Eco Mode, Fog Lights, Infinity Sound System, Cruise and Traction Control, Satellite Radio, Aux Outlet, and a USB Port.


This car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

