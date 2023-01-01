$12,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2014 Kia Sportage
2014 Kia Sportage
AWD 4DR AUTO
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
153,943KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9596578
- Stock #: 1406
- VIN: KNDPBCAC2E7552519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Stock # 1406
- Mileage 153,943 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3