2014 Kia Sportage

153,943 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

AWD 4DR AUTO

2014 Kia Sportage

AWD 4DR AUTO

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

153,943KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9596578
  Stock #: 1406
  VIN: KNDPBCAC2E7552519

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Gray
  Stock # 1406
  Mileage 153,943 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

