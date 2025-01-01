Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda CX-5

126,500 KM

Details Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12314777

2014 Mazda CX-5

Touring AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,500KM
VIN JM3KE4CY5E0358471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-8471
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2020 RAM 2500 BIG HORN /Great SHAPE, LIFTED / A/T TIRES / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / RUNNING GEAR FOR PLOW / Back UP CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Truro, NS
2020 RAM 2500 BIG HORN /Great SHAPE, LIFTED / A/T TIRES / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / RUNNING GEAR FOR PLOW / Back UP CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START 148,025 KM $42,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED / SUNROOF / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS & WHEEL / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDOID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED / SUNROOF / LEATHER / HEATED SEATS & WHEEL / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDOID AUTO 112,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic SI / TURBO/NAVIGATION/ SUNROOF/BACK UP CAM/ PUSH BUTTON START/NEW MVI for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Honda Civic SI / TURBO/NAVIGATION/ SUNROOF/BACK UP CAM/ PUSH BUTTON START/NEW MVI 124,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda CX-5