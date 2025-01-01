$9,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda CX-5
TOURING / AWD
2014 Mazda CX-5
TOURING / AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,000KM
VIN JM3KE4CY1E0390530
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TM-390530
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2014 Mazda CX-5 TOURING / AWD 183,000 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta S MODEL / POWER SUNROOF / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS /SPARE TIRES / AFTERMARKET RIMS 123,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis 86,025 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2014 Mazda CX-5