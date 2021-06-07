2014 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7218602

7218602 VIN: JM3KE2BE3E0333094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Proximity Key Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start

