2014 Mazda CX-5

99,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
GX / CLEAN CAR FAX / 2 SETS OF WHEELS AND TIRES! /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7218602
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE3E0333094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazada CX-5 GX

This Accident Free Mazda CX-5 just arrived on trade and comes equipped with Bluetooth, Voice Command, Sirius XM, USB Port, Cruise Control, Automatic, Keyless Entry, and more....$0 Down OAC, Plus HST And Licensing Only.

We Accept All Types Of Credit. Affordable Extended Warranty Options Available. We Want Your Trade-In! We Accept All Makes And Models! We Make It Easy To Contact Us! Message Now!!!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

