2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2014 </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #666666; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; white-space: pre;>Mercedes-Benz GLK- Class</span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 11pt; white-space-collapse: preserve;> 250 BlueTec 211060KM - Features including heated leather seats, dual sunroofs, air conditioning, backup camera, and alloy rims.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-19b4c280-7fff-6b73-1c92-3af37671bbe3> </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!</span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVIs for life! </span></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>APPLY TODAY!</span></p>

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

211,060 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle
11962920

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 250 BlueTEC

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1732731809
  2. 1732731808
  3. 1732731808
  4. 1732731808
  5. 1732731808
  6. 1732731808
  7. 1732731808
  8. 1732731808
  9. 1732731808
  10. 1732731808
  11. 1732731808
  12. 1732731808
  13. 1732731808
  14. 1732731808
  15. 1732731808
  16. 1732731808
  17. 1732731808
  18. 1732731808
  19. 1732731808
  20. 1732731808
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,060KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wdcgg0eb2eg295616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 295616
  • Mileage 211,060 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK- Class 250 BlueTec 211060KM - Features including heated leather seats, dual sunroofs, air conditioning, backup camera, and alloy rims.

 

Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! 

 

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49%. This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change, full tank of fuel and free MVI's for life! 

 

APPLY TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

Used 2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD 93,476 KM $27,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 85,475 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 XSE AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Toyota RAV4 XSE AWD 86,185 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class