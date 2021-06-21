Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

S / CLEAN CAR FAX / AWD / LOW KMS / NEW MVI

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

98,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7416722
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9EC844603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Rogue S / Clean Car Fax / AWD

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera,Bluetooth,Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls,AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack, streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices and much much more!

Financing For Everyone! Up to $5000 Cash Back!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

