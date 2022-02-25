2014 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8296251

8296251 VIN: 3N1CE2CPXEL370596

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Daytime Running Lights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.