2014 Nissan Versa Note

109,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV | BACK UP CAM | CLEAN CAR FAX

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV | BACK UP CAM | CLEAN CAR FAX

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8296251
  VIN: 3N1CE2CPXEL370596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

2014 Nissan Versa Note SV

FWD CVT 1.6L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V

15" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Radio: Wide 2-DIN AM/FM/CD/Aux-In, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat.

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

