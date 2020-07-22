Menu
2014 Polaris Ranger 500

0 KM

Details Description

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

570 Ranger

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5608959
  • VIN: 4XARH57A3EE228443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Roof, 1/2 windshield, front and rear bumpers. 

for quick response text or call   Mike 902 899-2384 for quick response

Year 2014

Make Polaris

Model 570 Ranger 4x4

Mileage 2200 mi

Engine 570 cc

Drive 4WD

Color Camo

Fuel System fuel injected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
