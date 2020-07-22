2014 Polaris Ranger 500

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Roof, 1/2 windshield, front and rear bumpers.
for quick response text or call Mike 902 899-2384 for quick response
$9,495
Year 2014
Make Polaris
Model 570 Ranger 4x4
Mileage 2200 mi
Engine 570 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Camo
Fuel System fuel injected
