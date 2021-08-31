2014 Polaris Ranger Crew 900

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition. Financing available!!Power steering Full cab including full glass front windshield, rear window with slider, roof, hard removable doors, windshield wiper with squirter, rear view mirror, side door rear view mirrors, heater with defrost, aluminum wheels, maxxis big horn tires, front bumper wintch,dump box. This bike fits 3 people! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION AT 902 899-2384 MIKES RECREATION & CYCLE$14,900Year2014MakePolarisModelRanger 900 XP EPSMileage5400 miEngine900 ccDrive4WDColorGrey and BlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
