2014 Polaris Ranger Crew 900

5,400 MI

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2014 Polaris Ranger Crew 900

2014 Polaris Ranger Crew 900

900 XP EPS Financing Available!!!

2014 Polaris Ranger Crew 900

900 XP EPS Financing Available!!!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

5,400MI
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7776744
  VIN: 4XAUH9EA9EG287151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 5,400 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available!!Power steering Full cab including full glass front windshield, rear window with slider, roof, hard removable doors, windshield wiper with squirter, rear view mirror, side door rear view mirrors, heater with defrost, aluminum wheels, maxxis big horn tires, front bumper wintch,dump box. This bike fits 3 people! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION AT 902 899-2384  MIKES RECREATION & CYCLE

$14,900Year2014MakePolarisModelRanger 900 XP EPSMileage5400 miEngine900 ccDrive4WDColorGrey and BlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

