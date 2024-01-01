2014 Polaris RZR 800 EPS

Menu
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof,glass windshield,glass rear window,rear view mirror,side mirrors,Trail Armor doors,front and rear bumpers,alloy wheels with good tires,rear rack extensions,custom PRP seats,blue tooth stereo and speakers,heater w defrost,wench,extended mud flares,real nice bike with a ton of extras

$7,995
Year    2014
Make    Polaris
Model    RZR 800 EPS
Mileage    7100 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black and Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof,glass windshield,glass rear window,rear view mirror,side mirrors,Trail Armor doors,front and rear bumpers,alloy wheels with good tires,rear rack extensions,custom PRP seats,blue tooth stereo and speakers,heater w defrost,wench,extended mud flares,real nice bike with a ton of extras

$7,995
Year    2014
Make    Polaris
Model    RZR 800 EPS
Mileage    7100 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black and Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

