$7,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Polaris RZR 800 EPS
2014 Polaris RZR 800 EPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 7,100 MI
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof,glass windshield,glass rear window,rear view mirror,side mirrors,Trail Armor doors,front and rear bumpers,alloy wheels with good tires,rear rack extensions,custom PRP seats,blue tooth stereo and speakers,heater w defrost,wench,extended mud flares,real nice bike with a ton of extras
Year 2014
Make Polaris
Model RZR 800 EPS
Mileage 7100 mi
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black and Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
