Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! financing available! Power steering, Maximus Big Horn Tires, front and rear bumpers, winch, front LED spotlight, rear trunk, fender protectors with passanger foot pegs, mirrors, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real nice bike with all the extras!!!</p><p><strong>$5,900</strong></p><p><strong>Year</strong></p><p><strong>2014</strong></p><p><strong>Make</strong></p><p><strong>Suzuki</strong></p><p><strong>Model</strong></p><p><strong>KingQuad 750 EPS</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage</strong></p><p><strong>6400 MILES</strong></p><p><strong>Engine</strong></p><p><strong>750 cc</strong></p><p><strong>Drive</strong></p><p><strong>4WD</strong></p><p><strong>Color</strong></p><p><strong>Red</strong></p><p><strong>Fuel System</strong></p><p><strong>fuel injected</strong></p><p><strong>Cooling System</strong></p><p><strong>liqued cooled</strong></p><p></p>

2014 Suzuki King Quad

6,400 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Suzuki King Quad

750 EPS Financing Available!!!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Suzuki King Quad

750 EPS Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 10907855
  2. 10907855
  3. 10907855
  4. 10907855
  5. 10907855
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
6,400KM
Used
VIN 55AAR41P5E7102151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available! Power steering, Maximus Big Horn Tires, front and rear bumpers, winch, front LED spotlight, rear trunk, fender protectors with passanger foot pegs, mirrors, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real nice bike with all the extras!!!

$5,900

Year

2014

Make

Suzuki

Model

KingQuad 750 EPS

Mileage

6400 MILES

Engine

750 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Red

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2022 CF Moto 600 C Force 2 Up Touring Financing Available! for sale in Truro, NS
2022 CF Moto 600 C Force 2 Up Touring Financing Available! 700 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 CF Moto 500S C Force Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2022 CF Moto 500S C Force Financing Available 1,200 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 CAN AM Maverick Sport 1000 R Financing Available for sale in Truro, NS
2019 CAN AM Maverick Sport 1000 R Financing Available 5,300 KM $17,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2014 Suzuki King Quad