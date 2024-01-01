$5,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Suzuki King Quad
750 EPS Financing Available!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 6,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available! Power steering, Maximus Big Horn Tires, front and rear bumpers, winch, front LED spotlight, rear trunk, fender protectors with passanger foot pegs, mirrors, heated hand and thumb warmers. Real nice bike with all the extras!!!
Year
2014
Make
Suzuki
Model
KingQuad 750 EPS
Mileage
6400 MILES
Engine
750 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Red
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
902-899-2384