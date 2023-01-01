Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Camry

118,419 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9952544
  2. 9952544
  3. 9952544
  4. 9952544
  5. 9952544
  6. 9952544
  7. 9952544
  8. 9952544
  9. 9952544
  10. 9952544
  11. 9952544
  12. 9952544
  13. 9952544
  14. 9952544
  15. 9952544
  16. 9952544
  17. 9952544
  18. 9952544
  19. 9952544
  20. 9952544
  21. 9952544
  22. 9952544
  23. 9952544
  24. 9952544
  25. 9952544
  26. 9952544
  27. 9952544
  28. 9952544
  29. 9952544
  30. 9952544
  31. 9952544
  32. 9952544
  33. 9952544
  34. 9952544
  35. 9952544
  36. 9952544
Contact Seller

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,419KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9952544
  • Stock #: 1521
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK2EU791276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,419 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2014 Toyota Camry SE
 118,419 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 76,401 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 81,646 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory