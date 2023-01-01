$16,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Camry
SE
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
118,419KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9952544
- Stock #: 1521
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK2EU791276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,419 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
