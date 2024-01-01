$7,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
L 4-Speed AT
2014 Toyota Corolla
L 4-Speed AT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
310,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2EC208010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2168
- Mileage 310,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2014 Toyota Corolla