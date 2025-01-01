Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Toyota Corolla

128,000 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE / 6SPD MANUAL / HEATED POWER MIRRORS / BLUETOOTH / LOW KMS / NEW 2YR MVI

Watch This Vehicle
12428403

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE / 6SPD MANUAL / HEATED POWER MIRRORS / BLUETOOTH / LOW KMS / NEW 2YR MVI

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 12428403
  2. 12428403
  3. 12428403
  4. 12428403
  5. 12428403
  6. 12428403
  7. 12428403
  8. 12428403
  9. 12428403
  10. 12428403
  11. 12428403
  12. 12428403
  13. 12428403
  14. 12428403
  15. 12428403
  16. 12428403
  17. 12428403
  18. 12428403
  19. 12428403
  20. 12428403
  21. 12428403
  22. 12428403
  23. 12428403
  24. 12428403
  25. 12428403
  26. 12428403
  27. 12428403
Contact Seller

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,000KM
VIN 2t1burhe2ec053829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CO-053829
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2016 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT 240,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Civic LX / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS / for sale in Truro, NS
2008 Honda Civic LX / AUTOMATIC / LOW KMS / 81,000 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Preferred AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Buick Envision Preferred AWD 45,400 KM $33,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla