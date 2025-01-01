$12,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE / 6SPD MANUAL / HEATED POWER MIRRORS / BLUETOOTH / LOW KMS / NEW 2YR MVI
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE / 6SPD MANUAL / HEATED POWER MIRRORS / BLUETOOTH / LOW KMS / NEW 2YR MVI
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,000KM
VIN 2t1burhe2ec053829
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CO-053829
- Mileage 128,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
