2014 Toyota Corolla

127,489 KM

Details

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,489KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7209215
  Stock #: 876
  VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC056121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 876
  • Mileage 127,489 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a good priced car with lower kms? Well we may have the one for you here with this 2014 Toyota Corolla L! This car is very well known for its reliability, & with 127,000 kms on it, there is still lots of life left! This car also comes equipped with options such as Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Audio, Power Locks, Power Windows, Traction Control, Aux Outlet, & a USB Port.


This car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

