2014 Toyota Corolla

$11,900 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 4 8 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 7209215

7209215 Stock #: 876

876 VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC056121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,489 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

