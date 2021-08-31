Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade Package / Clean Car Fax / Sunroof /

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE Upgrade Package / Clean Car Fax / Sunroof /

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7691971
  VIN: 2T1BURHE5EC029248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Corolla comes equipped with a Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Power Windows, Auto Lights, and so much more.
- 120 Point Safety Inspection
- Complimentary CarFax
- Professional Detail

This Corolla looks and dirves like brand new!

Financing For Everyone!

Message Today!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

