2014 Toyota Corolla

204,000 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LX | CLEAN CAR FAX |

2014 Toyota Corolla

LX | CLEAN CAR FAX |

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8409108
  VIN: 2T1BURHE6EC019795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Toyota Corolla | Clean Car Fax | 

AM / FM / CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks!

If you're looking for a fun, efficient compact, then look no further than the Toyota Corolla. This 2014 Toyota Corolla is for sale today in Truro!

Financing For All Credit!

Up to $5000 Cash Back!

Same Day Financing!

 

Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!

 

Checklist: 

- Brand new 2 year MVI 

- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)

- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

- Fresh oil change 

- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season) 

-  CarProof reports are available on all units.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

