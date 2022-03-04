Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

146,589 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE 4-Speed AT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE 4-Speed AT

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8590958
  2. 8590958
  3. 8590958
  4. 8590958
  5. 8590958
  6. 8590958
  7. 8590958
  8. 8590958
  9. 8590958
  10. 8590958
  11. 8590958
  12. 8590958
  13. 8590958
  14. 8590958
  15. 8590958
  16. 8590958
  17. 8590958
  18. 8590958
  19. 8590958
  20. 8590958
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

146,589KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8590958
  • Stock #: 1184
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXEC013014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1184
  • Mileage 146,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable car that's good on fuel? Well come give our 2014 Toyota Corolla LE a look! This car is in good condition overall and comes equipped with options such as Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Touch Screen Display, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This car has 146,000 kms on it, and still has lots of life left! Come give it a look sometime:) List Price: $14,900.


This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 97,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 92,216 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,000 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory