$14,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-3313
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE 4-Speed AT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8590958
- Stock #: 1184
- VIN: 2T1BURHEXEC013014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1184
- Mileage 146,589 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable car that's good on fuel? Well come give our 2014 Toyota Corolla LE a look! This car is in good condition overall and comes equipped with options such as Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Touch Screen Display, Power Locks, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Aux Outlet, USB Port. This car has 146,000 kms on it, and still has lots of life left! Come give it a look sometime:) List Price: $14,900.
This Car comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, ScotiaDealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.