$12,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Yaris
LE 5-Door AT
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
Used
100,252KM
VIN VNKKTUD31EA001842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1953
- Mileage 100,252 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
2014 Toyota Yaris