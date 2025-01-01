Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

239,000 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Watch This Vehicle
13205444

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1763829574962
  2. 1763829575590
  3. 1763829576106
  4. 1763829576527
  5. 1763829576966
  6. 1763829577494
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
GPS Navigation

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Winter Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto World Truro

Used 2014 Volkswagen Beetle for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Volkswagen Beetle 239,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 1976 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray L82 for sale in Truro, NS
1976 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray L82 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Audi TTS 2.0T 79,000 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto World Truro

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2014 Volkswagen Beetle