2015 Audi A3

1.8L TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, Xenon plus headlights with LED daytime running lights, Automatic headlights, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Leather seating surfaces, Heated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats, Split-folding rear seatback, Sunroof, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Audi MMI radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone connectivity, Audi pre sense basic safety system, Front and rear parking sensors, Rearview camera, Cruise control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with secondary collision brake assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Keyless start, Power windows with one-touch up/down operation, Power adjustable exterior mirrors, LED taillights, Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Aluminum interior trim, Illuminated entry, SD card slot with 32GB operating capacity, SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Financing Available 
Trades Welcome 
 
RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE 
 
- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI
- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection
- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty
- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas
- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail
- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax
- Every vehicle is undercoated
- Every vehicle is delivered for free
- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

136,054 KM

VIN WAUACRFF9F1049791

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B24-036
1.8L TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, Xenon plus headlights with LED daytime running lights, Automatic headlights, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Leather seating surfaces, Heated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats, Split-folding rear seatback, Sunroof, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Audi MMI radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone connectivity, Audi pre sense basic safety system, Front and rear parking sensors, Rearview camera, Cruise control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with secondary collision brake assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Keyless start, Power windows with one-touch up/down operation, Power adjustable exterior mirrors, LED taillights, Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Aluminum interior trim, Illuminated entry, SD card slot with 32GB operating capacity, SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

CD Player

Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

New Wave Auto Sales

New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

