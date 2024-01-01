$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A3
1.8T Komfort
2015 Audi A3
1.8T Komfort
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,054KM
VIN WAUACRFF9F1049791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B24-036
- Mileage 136,054 KM
Vehicle Description
1.8L TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine, 6-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission, 17-inch alloy wheels, Xenon plus headlights with LED daytime running lights, Automatic headlights, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, Leather seating surfaces, Heated front seats, Power-adjustable front seats, Split-folding rear seatback, Sunroof, Dual-zone automatic climate control, Audi MMI radio with 10 speakers, Bluetooth streaming audio and phone connectivity, Audi pre sense basic safety system, Front and rear parking sensors, Rearview camera, Cruise control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with secondary collision brake assist, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Keyless start, Power windows with one-touch up/down operation, Power adjustable exterior mirrors, LED taillights, Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, Aluminum interior trim, Illuminated entry, SD card slot with 32GB operating capacity, SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
