2015 Can-Am Commander

<p><br />Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof,opening windshield,Can Am doors,rear Can Am mesh,dump box,front bumper,wench,rear view mirror,good rubber,this bike is supper clean<br /><br />$12,900<br />Year    2015<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Commander 800 XT EPS<br />Mileage    3594 mi<br />Engine    800 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Yellow and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof,opening windshield,Can Am doors,rear Can Am mesh,dump box,front bumper,wench,rear view mirror,good rubber,this bike is supper clean

