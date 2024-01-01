$12,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Can-Am Commander
800 XT EPS
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 3,594 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,financing available,power steering,roof,opening windshield,Can Am doors,rear Can Am mesh,dump box,front bumper,wench,rear view mirror,good rubber,this bike is supper clean
Year 2015
Make Can Am
Model Commander 800 XT EPS
Mileage 3594 mi
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Yellow and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384