$18,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2015 CAN AM Maverick 1000 XMR
Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$18,900
- Listing ID: 8957497
- VIN: 3JBPWAP2FJ000128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! financing available!!! 30" ITP Crypted Tires, ITP wheels, full roof, full windshield (opens 1/2 way) front and rear LED light bars, Can Am rear window mesh, side mount spot lights, rear trunk, dual HMF exhaust, Dragon Fire hard doors, , gas Foxx shocks, tilt wheel, wintch with fairlead, rock guards. Great time of year for this bike! contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call for information
Year
2015
Make
Can Am
Model
Maverick 1000R XMR
Mileage
3400 MILES
Engine
1000 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Multi
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
