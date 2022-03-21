Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 CAN AM Maverick 1000 XMR

3,400 KM

Details Description

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2015 CAN AM Maverick 1000 XMR

2015 CAN AM Maverick 1000 XMR

Financing Available

Watch This Vehicle

2015 CAN AM Maverick 1000 XMR

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8957497
  2. 8957497
  3. 8957497
  4. 8957497
  5. 8957497
  6. 8957497
  7. 8957497
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

3,400KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8957497
  • VIN: 3JBPWAP2FJ000128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available!!! 30" ITP Crypted Tires, ITP wheels, full roof, full windshield (opens 1/2 way) front and rear LED light bars, Can Am rear window mesh, side mount spot lights, rear trunk, dual HMF exhaust, Dragon Fire hard doors, , gas Foxx shocks, tilt wheel, wintch with fairlead, rock guards. Great time of year for this bike! contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call for information

$18,900

Year

2015

Make

Can Am

Model

Maverick 1000R XMR

Mileage

3400 MILES

Engine

1000 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Multi

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2006 Harley-Davidson...
 65,000 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2012 Harley Davidson...
 59,000 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2009 Harley Davidson...
 22,000 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory