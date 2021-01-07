2015 Can-Am XTP650

+ taxes & licensing
902-899-2384
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! In and out 4 wheel drive. Independant suspension. Power steering. wintch. Front and rear bumpers, heater hand and thumb warmers. Hand guards. Blacket out wheels with aftermarket tires. Real nice bike! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION 902 899-2384
$8,500
Year 2015
Make Can Am
Model Outlander 650 XT EPS
Mileage 6900 MILES!!!!!
Engine 650 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Camo
Fuel System fuel injected
