2015 Can-Am XTP650

6,900 MI

Details Description

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

902-899-2384

2015 Can-Am XTP650

2015 Can-Am XTP650

2015 Can-Am XTP650

Location

MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

6,900MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6505615
  VIN: 3GBLKAJ20FJ000782

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour CAMO
  Body Style ATV
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 2-cylinder
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 6,900 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! In and out 4 wheel drive. Independant suspension. Power steering. wintch. Front and rear bumpers, heater hand and thumb warmers. Hand guards. Blacket out wheels with aftermarket tires. Real nice bike! CONTACT MIKE FOR INFORMATION 902 899-2384

$8,500

Year 2015

Make Can Am

Model Outlander 650 XT EPS

Mileage 6900 MILES!!!!!

Engine 650 cc

Drive 4WD

Color Camo

Fuel System fuel injected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

