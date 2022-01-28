Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

140,095 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1645209314
  2. 1645209328
  3. 1645209328
  4. 1645209328
  5. 1645209328
  6. 1645209328
  7. 1645209328
  8. 1645209328
  9. 1645209328
  10. 1645209328
  11. 1645209328
  12. 1645209357
  13. 1645209357
  14. 1645209357
  15. 1645209357
  16. 1645209357
  17. 1645209357
  18. 1645209357
  19. 1645209357
  20. 1645209357
  21. 1645209357
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244276
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4F7238640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,095 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- CLEAN 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT - 140095KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

 

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

 

(902) 890-0020 for Josh

134982610

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2019 Ford F-250 LARIAT
 117,000 KM
$78,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 162,000 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 192,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory