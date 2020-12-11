Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Only $120 Weekly

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Only $120 Weekly

Location

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6318051
  • Stock #: 20117
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4FG161944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab is a real eyecatcher.  This truck Drives like new and is priced to sell.  Finance from $120 weekly.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 168,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 114,000 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory