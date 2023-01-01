Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

230,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck Long Box 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Work Truck Long Box 2WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10285020
  2. 10285020
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
230,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285020
  • Stock #: 1621
  • VIN: 1gc0cue83fz539021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1621
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 230,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger Spo...
 73,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 158,504 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory