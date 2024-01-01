Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>READY TO GO, MVI CLEANED AND OIL CHANGE</div><br /><div>BOOKS WELL , GREAT SUB PRIME PIECE</div>

2015 Chrysler 200

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler 200

C AWD / V6 ENGINE / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12013864

2015 Chrysler 200

C AWD / V6 ENGINE / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
164,000KM
VIN 1C3CCCEGXFN507046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

READY TO GO, MVI CLEANED AND OIL CHANGE
BOOKS WELL , GREAT SUB PRIME PIECE

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Honda CR-V LX AWD / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA 196,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord EX Coupe w/Honda-Sensing CVT / POWER SUNROOF / ALLOYS / PUSH BUTTON / REVERSE CAMERA for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Honda Accord EX Coupe w/Honda-Sensing CVT / POWER SUNROOF / ALLOYS / PUSH BUTTON / REVERSE CAMERA 149,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD / V6 ENGINE / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Chrysler 200 C AWD / V6 ENGINE / LEATHER / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA 164,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200