2015 Chrysler Town & Country

159,000 KM

Details Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8148334
  Stock #: 1122
  VIN: 2c4rc1cgxfr720854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

