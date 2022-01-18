$16,900+ tax & licensing
$16,900
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring-L
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
159,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8148334
- Stock #: 1122
- VIN: 2c4rc1cgxfr720854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3