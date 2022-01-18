2015 Chrysler Town & Country

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8148334

8148334 Stock #: 1122

1122 VIN: 2c4rc1cgxfr720854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

