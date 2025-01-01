Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

62,500 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING

Watch This Vehicle
12931709

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12931709.748947320?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29778
  2. 12931709
  3. 12931709
  4. 12931709
  5. 12931709
  6. 12931709
  7. 12931709
  8. 12931709
  9. 12931709
  10. 12931709
  11. 12931709
  12. 12931709
  13. 12931709
  14. 12931709
  15. 12931709
  16. 12931709
  17. 12931709
  18. 12931709
  19. 12931709
  20. 12931709
  21. 12931709
  22. 12931709
  23. 12931709
  24. 12931709
  25. 12931709
  26. 12931709
  27. 12931709
  28. 12931709
  29. 12931709
  30. 12931709
  31. 12931709
  32. 12931709
  33. 12931709
  34. 12931709
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,500KM
VIN 2c4rdgbg5fr713327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour BLACK1
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CW-713327
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING 62,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i CVT 40,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Mazda CX-5 SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 90,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan