$17,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-266-4478
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,500KM
VIN 2c4rdgbg5fr713327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour BLACK1
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # CW-713327
- Mileage 62,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE / LOW KMS / CAPTAIN STYLE 2ND ROW WITH 2ND AND 3RD ROW STO N GO SEATING 62,500 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i CVT 40,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 90,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-266-XXXX(click to show)
$17,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Scammell Auto Limited
902-266-4478
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan