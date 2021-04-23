Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,955

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,955

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package Only $95 Dollars Bi- Weekly!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package Only $95 Dollars Bi- Weekly!

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

  1. 1620235460
  2. 1620235474
  3. 1620235475
  4. 1620235487
  5. 1620235487
  6. 1620235499
  7. 1620235499
  8. 1620235513
  9. 1620235514
  10. 1620235526
  11. 1620235527
  12. 1620235584
  13. 1620235585
  14. 1620235613
  15. 1620235614
  16. 1620235615
  17. 1620235615
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,955

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6994748
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR605252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Truro.

New MVI, Brand New All Season Tires!

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 139,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.

Financing Available for all types of credit!

Message Now!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle,  Auto World Sales & Service where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto World Truro

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 174,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 137,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX ...
 74,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

Call Dealer

902-895-XXXX

(click to show)

902-895-7444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory