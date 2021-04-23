2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,955 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 6994748

6994748 VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR605252

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

