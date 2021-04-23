+ taxes & licensing
902-895-7444
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Truro.
New MVI, Brand New All Season Tires!
Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 139,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
Financing Available for all types of credit!
Message Now!
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
