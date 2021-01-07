Menu
2015 Ford Focus

108,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE Only $69 Dollars Bi-Weekly! New Winter Tires!

2015 Ford Focus

SE Only $69 Dollars Bi-Weekly! New Winter Tires!

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429832
  • Stock #: 2105
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XFL245621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD FOCUS SE BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH NEW WINTER TIRES NEW MVI AND MUCH MORE!

Only $69 Dollars Bi Weekly!

New Winter Tires!

Stop In For A Test Drive Today!

We Have Financing For All Levels Of Credit!

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at AutoWorld Truro.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Email Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

