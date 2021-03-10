Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

260,000 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6823523
  VIN: 1GTV2TECXFZ167491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A fresh arrival, this 2015 GMC Truck is in good condition for the KMs and year and at a great price.  Favourable finance terms available.

With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing.  We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test!  Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.

Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Blenkhorn's Auto Sales and Financing, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

