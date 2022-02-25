2015 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $21,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8361732

8361732 VIN: 1GTV2TEHXFZ359344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Trailer Hitch Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

