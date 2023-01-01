Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

113,000 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Double Cab Long Box 4WD

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Double Cab Long Box 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10390629
  Stock #: 1653
  VIN: 1gt22xegxfz141440

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 1653
  Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

